          Red Sox put Christian Arroyo on IL with hamstring strain

          • Reuters
          May 7, 2023, 06:14 PM

          The Boston Red Sox placed Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Sunday and recalled fellow infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester.

          Arroyo, 27, is batting .257 with one homer, 11 RBIs and 12 runs in 27 games this season.

          He is a .255 career hitter with 22 homers and 107 RBIs in 256 games with the San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, Red Sox and Cleveland.

          Dalbec, 27, is 2-for-9 in four games with Boston this season.

          He is a .232 career hitter with 45 homers and 133 RBIs in 277 games with the Red Sox.