The Atlanta Braves reinstated catcher Travis d'Arnaud from the concussion injured list Monday.

He has been sidelined for a month after an April 8 collision with the San Diego Padres' Rougned Odor at the plate.

The Braves optioned catcher Chadwick Tromp to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

Through eight games, d'Arnaud is batting .333 with three doubles and five RBIs.

An All-Star in 2022, d'Arnaud is a career .253 hitter with 97 homers in 719 games with four teams.

Tromp hit .125 in six games (five starts) in d'Arnaud's spot on the depth chart behind starter Sean Murphy.