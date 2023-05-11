The New York Yankees transferred right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga to the 60-day injured list on Thursday.

The team filled the vacant roster slot by signing right-hander Ryan Weber to a major league contract.

Loaisiga, 28, landed on the 15-day IL on April 8 (retroactive to April 6) with inflammation in his right elbow.

He has a 2.70 ERA in three appearances (3 1/3 innings) out of the bullpen this season. He is 18-9 with a 3.53 ERA and seven saves in 146 games (11 starts) since debuting with the Yankees in 2018.

Weber, 32, appeared in five games for the Yankees last season and posted a 0.84 ERA with one save. He is 4-12 with a 5.02 ERA in 68 games (16 starts) with six teams since 2015.

Weber is 3-3 with a 5.77 ERA in seven starts this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.