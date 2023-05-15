The Colorado Rockies placed both first baseman C.J. Cron (back spasms) and right-hander Nick Mears (left oblique strain) on the injured list Monday.

In corresponding moves, the Rockies recalled infielder/outfielder Michael Toglia from Triple-A Albuquerque and selected the contract of left-hander Fernando Abad from the same affiliate.

Cron left in the third inning of the Rockies' 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday with back spasms after he was tended to by athletic trainers along the first-base line following an inning-ending popup.

The 33-year-old was batting .228 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 36 games. Over 10 seasons with five clubs, Cron is a career .259 hitter with 181 home runs and 578 RBIs in 1,014 games.

Cron was an All-Star for Colorado last season when he batted .257 with 29 blasts and a career-high 102 RBIs.

Mears, 26, had a 3.00 ERA in four appearances with the Rockies and is 1-0 with a 4.46 ERA in four seasons (40 relief appearances) for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rockies, posting a 4.46 ERA.

Toglia, 24, made his major league debut last season when he batted .216 with two home runs and 12 RBIs over 31 games for the Rockies. Abad, 37, has not appeared in the major leagues since 2021. In 400 career appearances (six starts) over 10 seasons with seven different clubs, Abad is 8-29 with a 3.77 ERA.