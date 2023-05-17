Isaac Paredes goes yard twice off Justin Verlander to spoil his Citi Field debut and make it 6-0 Rays. (0:58)

The New York Mets are promoting power-hitting prospect Mark Vientos from the minors, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, in an attempt to boost their struggling offense.

Vientos, 23, is batting .333 with 13 home runs, 37 RBIs and a 1.104 OPS in 38 this season at Triple-A Syracuse. He was rated as the Mets' No. 6 prospect earlier this year by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

The right-handed Vientos has split playing time at first base and third base since the start of last season at Syracuse, although it is unclear where he will play defensively with the Mets.

Star first baseman Pete Alonso is tied for the major league lead with 14 homers, and rookie third baseman Brett Baty has shown flashes of promise since his April promotion from the minors, batting .244 with three homers. Vientos played briefly in left field at Double-A Binghamton in 2021 and could also see time with the Mets at designated hitter.

Alonso and Baty have been two bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Mets (20-23), who enter Wednesday fourth in the National League East and 6½ games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

The Mets, who have lost 16 of their past 22 games, are 10th in the NL in runs scored (179), 11th in team batting average (.240), 11th in OPS (.704) and 13th in slugging percentage (.382).