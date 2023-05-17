The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned center fielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday and recalled right-hander Luis Frias to take his spot on the roster.

Thomas, a second-round pick in 2018 and one of the organization's top prospects, is batting just .195 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 39 games (34 starts) this season.

The 23-year-old hit .231 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs in 113 games in 2022.

Frias, 24, sports a 21.60 ERA without a decision in two relief appearances for the D-backs so far this season.