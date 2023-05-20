The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

The Twins announced the move prior to their game against the Los Angeles Angels and recalled infielder Edouard Julien from Triple-A St. Paul to fill Polanco's roster spot.

The transaction is retroactive to Wednesday, so Polanco could return to the lineup by next weekend.

Polanco experienced tightness in his left hamstring during the Twins' 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday and had to leave the game in the seventh inning. On Friday, Minnesota used two players at second base -- Donovan Solano and Willi Castro -- in a 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Polanco has appeared in 23 games this season, and heads to the IL with a .284 average, 4 home runs and 14 RBIs. Polanco missed 19 games earlier in the season with inflammation in his left knee.

Julien has already been up with the Twins this season, and at the major league level, he's hitting .222 with two home runs and four RBIs.