The Kansas City Royals selected the contract of right-hander Nick Wittgren from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday and had him swap roster spots with right-hander Max Castillo, who was optioned.

Wittgren, 31, has seven years of major league experience, most recently last season with the St. Louis Cardinals. He is 19-15 with a 3.96 ERA in 287 appearances (one start) for the Miami Marlins (2016-18), Cleveland franchise (2019-21) and Cardinals.

Castillo, 24, was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in four relief appearances for the Royals this season. He's 0-3 with a 5.74 ERA in 18 appearances (six starts) for the Toronto Blue Jays and Royals the past two seasons.