SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Police in the Dominican Republic are searching for a former Chicago Cubs minor leaguer suspected of shooting a man dead in a money dispute.

Josefrailin Alcantara, an 18-year-old outfielder who signed with the Cubs for a $500,000 bonus in January 2022, is being sought over the killing of Darwin Díaz Valerio.

Alcantara was released by the Cubs on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the Caribbean country's police, Capt. Fernando Perez Valerio, said Thursday the suspicion is based on the testimony of Diego Anibal Rodríguez Martínez, a cousin of the baseball player. Martinez said he was with Alcantara when he approached the victim.

Perez Valerio said there was an altercation between Alcantara and Díaz Valerio, which caused a gunshot wound to Alcantara's hand. The outfielder then fired two shots against the victim, Perez Valerio said.

Alcantara spent 2022 with the Dominican Summer League Cubs and has not played this season.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green said in a statement to The Associated Press that Alcantara "was away from the team due to a suspension and has been subsequently released following notification by authorities in the Dominican Republic."

Díaz Valerio was reported as missing by his family on Sunday. His body was found the next day in a forest in the north of the country.

Alcantara hit .136 with two homers, 10 RBI and 21 steals last year for the DSL Cubs.