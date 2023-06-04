The Arizona Diamondbacks will extend the contract of manager Torey Lovullo through the 2024 season, according to multiple reports.

The Diamondbacks are expected to announce the deal Sunday, according to reports.

Lovullo, 57, is in his seventh season with the Diamondbacks and is the longest-tenured manager in franchise history.

After three consecutive losing seasons, the Diamondbacks (35-24) are off to a solid start and enter Sunday tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

Lovullo was named NL Manager of the Year after his first season in 2017, when he led the Diamondbacks to a 93-69 record and their only postseason appearance since 2011. He is 446-483 in his six-plus seasons with Arizona.