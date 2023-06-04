The Cleveland Guardians designated for assignment starting pitcher Zach Plesac, who was sent to Triple-A Columbus earlier this season.

With the move on Sunday, the team is letting go of a pitcher who started 49 games over the 2021 and '22 seasons and was in the rotation on Opening Day this season.

In a corresponding transaction, the Guardians activated right-hander Triston McKenzie from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.

Plesac, 28, went 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts this season. The right-hander is 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA in 84 career games (83 starts) with Cleveland.

At Columbus, he started five games with a 1-3 record and 7.56 ERA.

Also on Sunday, the Guardians optioned Michael Kelly to Triple-A Columbus.

Kelly, 30, had yet to pitch for the Guardians this season. He recorded a 2.25 ERA without a decision in four relief appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.

McKenzie was shut down a couple of days before the start of the season after an MRI revealed a strain in his right teres major muscle. He made his final rehab start Tuesday but was limited to 43 pitches because of a rain delay.

McKenzie, 25, went 11-11 for the Guardians last season with a 2.96 ERA, ninth best in the American League. He is 18-21 with a 3.68 ERA in 64 career games (60 starts) with Cleveland.