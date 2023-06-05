The Boston Red Sox designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment Monday and, in a corresponding move, reinstated infielder Christian Arroyo from the injured list.

Tapia, 29, has appeared in 39 games for the Red Sox this season, batting .264 along with one home run and 10 RBIs.

Tapia had originally signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox before being named to the Opening Day roster.

Arroyo, 28, was activated off the 10-day IL (hamstring). He has played in 27 games this season, with one home run and 11 RBIs.