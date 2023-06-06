CARSON CITY, Nev. -- A plan to help build a stadium for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas is in flux after Nevada lawmakers adjourned their four-month legislative session.

The future of the contentious bill is now uncertain after the Legislature did not advance it before the midnight deadline as Monday turned to Tuesday. The proposal could potentially be considered in a special legislative session at a date to be determined later, where lawmakers would later vote on it.

Lawmakers also failed to pass one of the five major budget bills that included over $1 billion to fund capital improvement projects that fund state public works and construction, which would also likely be considered for a special session.

In a statement overnight, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo said he would call a special session later Tuesday morning, where he would set the agenda for legislative priorities.

Now, the timeline is murky for a bill that has revived the national debate over public funding for private sports stadiums -- a measure that could add to Las Vegas' growing sports scene amid concerns and skepticism among economists about minimal benefits for a hefty public price tag.

The A's reached an agreement with Bally's and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a potential stadium along the Las Vegas Strip last month. A's president Dave Kaval has said he hopes to break ground next year and open in time for the 2027 season.

The Athletics have a lease at Oakland Coliseum through 2024 and could play the 2025 and '26 seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has said a vote on the A's move to Las Vegas could take place when owners meet June 13-15 in New York.

The bulk of the public funding for the $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium would come from $380 million in public assistance, partly through $180 million in transferable tax credits and $120 million in county bonds -- taxpayer-backed loans to help finance projects and a special tax district around the stadium. Backers have pledged the district will generate enough money to pay off those bonds and interest.

The A's would not owe property taxes for the publicly owned stadium and Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, also would contribute $25 million in credit toward infrastructure costs.

The A's had been looking for a new home for years to replace the outdated and run-down Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season. It is averaging less than 9,500 fans at home this season, by far the lowest among the 30 teams.

The team had been in negotiations with the city of Oakland to build a stadium on the waterfront but switched the focus entirely to Las Vegas in April.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.