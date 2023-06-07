The Yankees and White Sox play amid a haze at Yankee Stadium as Canadian wildfire smoke leads to unhealthy air quality in New York City.. (0:43)

NEW YORK -- For the second time this season, the New York Yankees will need to play without Aaron Judge.

New York placed its superstar slugger on the injured list with a contusion and a sprain of a ligament in his right big toe after Tuesday's loss to the Chicago White Six. Judge does not have a fracture or break in his toe, according to team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

"The biggest thing now is trying to get the swelling out of there," said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. "He had some improvements today, but now we'll see where he is in the coming days and then week. But the biggest thing is getting the swelling out of there."

Judge also spent time on the injured list earlier this season because of a right hamstring strain. When he's been healthy, Judge has put up MVP-type numbers again, hitting .291/.404/.674 with 19 homers and 2.2 bWAR in 49 games.

New York's pitching depth is also getting tested as pitcher Ryan Weber was diagnosed with a UCL strain. The 32-year-old righty has pitched in eight games this season posting a 3.14 ERA in 14⅓ innings pitched.

"Now it's determining a course of action," Boone said. "If it's going to be rehab with time down. Surgery is on the table. No decision on that yet."

Nestor Cortes is also on the injured list due to a left shoulder injury. Boone mentioned Cortes has struggled to bounce back between starts.

So far this season, Cortes has a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts, striking out 59 batters in 59⅓ innings.

To replace Cortes, New York called up Randy Vasquez from Triple-A. The righty made his major league debut on May 26 against the San Diego Padres, allowing two runs in 4⅔ innings pitched.