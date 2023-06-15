The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list on Thursday.

Buxton, 29, had been sidelined since getting struck in the ribs with a pitch from Cleveland's Tanner Bibee on June 1.

The 2022 All-Star is batting .220 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs through 50 games this season.

One of baseball's fastest players, the oft-injured Buxton has spent most of his career in center field and won a Gold Glove there in 2017. But the Twins have limited him to designated hitter this season in an attempt to keep him healthy. This was his first time on the injured list this season.

The Twins optioned outfielder Trevor Larnach to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction.

Larnach, 26, is hitting .211 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 47 games this season with Minnesota.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.