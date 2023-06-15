The Los Angeles Angels placed rookie shortstop Zach Neto on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a left oblique strain.

Neto departed Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers after the first inning due to the injury. He told reporters Thursday that he doesn't yet know the timeline for his return.

Neto, 22, is batting .259 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 55 games. He was the first player from the 2022 draft class to reach the majors. He was picked 13th overall.

The Angels recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Salt Lake and left-hander Kolton Ingram from Double-A Rocket City. In addition, right-hander Jimmy Herget was optioned to Salt Lake after Wednesday's game.

Velazquez, 28, hasn't been in the majors this season but started 100 games at shortstop last year for the Angels. He batted .196 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 125 games.

Ingram has yet to make his major league debut. The 26-year-old was 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 23 bullpen appearances for Rocket City.

Herget, 29, allowed three runs and three hits in the seventh inning and took the loss on Wednesday. He is 1-3 with a 5.17 ERA in 15 appearances.