The Reds are jubilant after Spencer Steer slides to make a great catch at first base. (0:23)

CINCINNATI -- Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games, rallying past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz hit a one-out bloop to left that fell for a double against Daniel Bard (3-1), and Fraley hit the next pitch over the wall in right, sending the Reds to their majors-best 12th comeback win of the season and the Rockies to their season-worst eighth straight loss. Cincinnati trailed 3-0 after four innings.

NL Central-leading Cincinnati (40-35), which lost 100 games in 2022, has swept three straight three-game series and won five consecutive series overall. The Reds' winning streak is the club's longest since winning 12 straight in 1957.

It was the 26th time this season that manager David Bell's team came back to win a game and 14th time rallying from a multirun deficit -- both tops in MLB in 2023.

Andrew Abbott -- the first pitcher since the mound was moved to its current spot in 1893 to begin his career with three straight scoreless starts of more than five innings -- allowed the first run of his career when Brenton Doyle led off the game with a homer. But the rookie left-hander was solid from there, striking out a career-high 10 in six innings and giving up three runs, all on solo homers. Abbott struck out the side in the sixth.

Jake Fraley of the Cincinnati Reds rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies. Getty Images

Ian Gibaut (8-1) pitched around leadoff single in the eighth for the win. Buck Farmer worked the ninth for his second save in five tries.

Doyle drove Abbott's 0-1 pitch to the right-field seats for his first homer since he hit two against Cincinnati on May 15 at Colorado. Abbott had begun his career with 17⅔ scoreless innings.

Eiehuris Montero made it 2-0 when he connected in the second, his first homer since March 30. Randal Grichuk homered to left in the fourth, his first longball since May 7.

Cincinnati tied it in the fifth on Luke Maile's bases-loaded single and TJ Friedl's run-scoring single.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.