The Los Angeles Angels acquired catcher Chuckie Robinson from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations Wednesday.

To make room for Robinson on their 40-man roster, the Angels designated right-hander Davis Daniel for assignment.

Robinson, who turned 30 on Saturday, batted just .129 in 26 games for the White Sox last season but threw out 21.4% of attempted base stealers, which ranked third among American League catchers, according to the Angels.

Daniel, 27, went 1-4 with a 6.23 ERA in six starts with the Angels last season.