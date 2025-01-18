Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- About a month after apologizing for mistakes he made during his playing career, former Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa was elected to the team's Hall of Fame along with former first baseman Derrek Lee.

Sosa, 56, called it a "perfect storm" that brought him back to the organization after two decades away.

"I've been out for 21 years," he said Friday night at the Cubs' annual fan convention. "I believe the time was right. I'm looking forward to continuing with the great fans."

Sosa played 13 years for the Cubs, hitting 545 home runs for them, including 63 or more in three separate seasons. But rumors of PED use followed him during and after his career. He seemed to reference them in a statement last month. Previously, the team had intimated he needed to apologize before being welcomed back.

"There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games," he said in December. "I never broke any laws. But in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize."

On Friday, Sosa apologized only for being away from the team for so long. He received a huge ovation when he was announced during opening ceremonies and ran onto the stage with an American Flag.

"People grow up," he said. "That's what happened to me. To give that statement out, it was the right time for me. The response right away was incredible. Now, the door is open, I have to continue to contribute (to the organization)."

Sosa and Lee will be recognized at a game this summer. It'll mark the first time Sosa has been at Wrigley Field in an official capacity since leaving after the 2004 season.

"The fans are supportive -- 90 percent [of them]," Sosa said. "I'm happy to be back here."