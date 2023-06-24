CHICAGO -- Tim Anderson returned to the Chicago White Sox lineup at a new position, starting at second base on Friday night against Boston.

Anderson left last weekend's 4-3 victory at Seattle because of right shoulder soreness. The All-Star shortstop, who made his major league debut in 2016, was limited to one pinch-hitting appearance over the team's next four games.

Manager Pedro Grifol originally had rookie Zach Remillard at second for the opener of a three-game series against the Red Sox. But he changed his mind after conversations with Anderson and general manager Rick Hahn.

"(Anderson) brought it up to me where I can play second if we need it," Grifol said. "I asked him how do you feel with it, and he said, 'I'd like to go over there to get in the lineup. I would like to be a part of this thing.'"

It was Anderson's first big league appearance at second, and he committed a costly error when he mishandled a pickoff throw in the third inning of a 3-1 loss to the Red Sox. He went 0-for-3 at the plate with a sacrifice fly.

"I feel comfortable for the most part," Anderson said. "Just keep going with the plan until I feel all the way right to get back over to the other side."

Anderson played second for the United States during this year's World Baseball Classic. He said he just didn't pick up the throw on his error.

Anderson, who turned 30 on Friday, is hoping to return to shortstop soon.

"We'll see how the shoulder keeps feeling and take it day by day," he said.

Anderson has struggled this year, batting .245 with no homers and 11 RBIs in 53 games. Just like his previous start, he hit second in the order after spending much of his career on top of the lineup.

Chicago (32-45) has lost nine of 12. It is in fourth place in the mediocre AL Central.

Anderson went on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his left knee on April 10 at Minnesota. He returned on May 2.

"Let me make this clear. Let's not read into this. He's our shortstop," Grifol said before the loss. "He's playing second base tonight to get back, to get in the lineup."