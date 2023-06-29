OAKLAND, Calif. -- Domingo German authored a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night, as the New York Yankees starter allowed no hits and no walks on 99 pitches in an 11-0 victory.

In an up-and-down season that has included a suspension and a sub-.500 record headed into Wednesday's start, German was masterful against the last-place Athletics, mixing his pitches, keeping his defense busy and engaged, and posting nine strikeouts along the way.

German's effort was the fourth perfect game in franchise history, and across MLB, it's the first perfect game since Seattle's Felix Hernandez authored one on Aug. 15, 2012.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, at age 30, German became the oldest player to throw a perfect game since the late Roy Halladay did so at 33 in 2010 with Philadelphia.

When asked on his postgame interview on the YES Network when he felt like he was throwing a perfect game, German said "all game long."

"I'm just happy for Domingo. He's had a rough last couple starts and been dragging a little bit," New York catcher Kyle Higashioka said. "For him to do this and get back to being himself? I always felt like if anyone, he had a really good chance to do something like this. For it to all come together tonight, it's just amazing."

German appeared to get stronger as the game wore on. In the ninth inning, he needed only six pitches to complete the game.

"So exciting. When you think about something very unique in baseball you know, not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game," German said. "To accomplish something like this in my career, you know, it's something that I am going to remember forever, be part of history, so exciting."

The win was New York's third in its past four games and the first of a Yankees road trip that will also include a weekend stop in St. Louis.

Just more than a month ago, German was suspended 10 games by Major League Baseball after using too much rosin on his hands in a start vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. He told reporters a week later that he would use less rosin and apologized to his teammates.

German was disciplined after being ejected in the fourth inning of New York's 6-3 win in Toronto on May 16. He retired the first nine hitters before his hands were checked by first-base umpire D.J. Reyburn as German headed to the mound for the fourth inning.

After the game, crew chief James Hoye said German had "the stickiest hand I've ever felt."

The win in Oakland, however, boosted his record to 5-5 and saw an uncharacteristic bolt of offense from German's teammates. The Yankees broke out in the sixth inning, plating six runs, and tacked on three more in the ninth.

Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs in the win. It was his seventh long ball of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.