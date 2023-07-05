MIAMI -- The Marlins placed center fielder Jonathan Davis on the injured list with a right knee sprain a day after he was carted off the field in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Davis dived as he attempted to catch a deep drive with one out in the fifth inning Tuesday. He briefly had the ball in his glove but lost possession as he rolled on the warning track and immediately started favoring his knee.

Davis was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

Miami placed him on the 10-day injured list and recalled utility player Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Jacksonville.

The 31-year-old Davis, acquired from Detroit on May 22, figured to get extended time in center field after starter Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the injured list Monday because of a left oblique strain. Davis also stepped in for Chisholm while he was sidelined with a turf toe injury last month.

Miami continues a seven-game homestand Wednesday with third game of a four-game series against the Cardinals.