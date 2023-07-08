Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll avoided a serious shoulder injury and is in the starting lineup for Friday night's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Carroll exited Thursday's 9-0 loss to the New York Mets in the seventh inning after injuring the shoulder on a swing and miss. He underwent an MRI exam Friday, and it came back clean.

"There was nothing that showed up in the MRI," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said before Friday's game. "What happened -- everyone wants to know. He felt some type of sensation that I was told is similar to a stinger in football ... That is something that scared Corbin and scared all of us.

"It was a no-brainer to get him out at that time of the game and that situation to get him evaluated and he's in the lineup today."

Carroll is batting second and playing center field. He described what he felt on the seventh-inning swing.

"I took a swing and on the back swing, I felt a shift in my shoulder and a shocking, tingling sensation go down my arm and my hand went numb," Carroll said. "I was holding it and thought it came out of the socket. Pretty much thought that the season was over."

It was the second time in seven days that Carroll injured the right shoulder. It is the same shoulder he had operated on in 2021.

Lovullo said Carroll's history with right shoulder problems led to the 22-year-old star immediately knowing there was an issue.

"He has a surgically repaired shoulder and when something isn't exactly right I think he -- because he feel and understand things -- it throws him off," Lovullo said.

Carroll is batting .290 with 18 homers, 46 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 83 games. He is the leading National League Rookie of the Year candidate and is being mentioned in the MVP race.

Carroll is also looking forward to Tuesday's All-Star Game, which is in his hometown of Seattle.

Arizona also made a slew of moves on Friday by promoting outfielder Dominic Canzone and right-hander Justin Martinez from Triple-A Reno, optioning outfielder Dominic Fletcher to Reno, placing right-hander Drey Jameson (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and designating left-hander Konnor Pilkington for assignment.

Lovullo said he was concerned about Jameson, who pitched three innings of relief during Thursday's game against the Mets.