The Detroit Tigers activated outfielder Riley Greene from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

Greene had been on the IL since May 31 due to a stress fracture in his left fibula. He left the Tigers' game against the Texas Rangers the day before with left lower leg discomfort.

He was in the starting lineup Saturday, batting second as the designated hitter.

In addition, the Tigers reinstated right-hander Beau Brieske from the 60-day IL. He was shut down in spring training with right arm discomfort.

Despite playing at a .437 clip this season, the Tigers are only six games behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central and can use Greene's spark as they seek their first postseason berth since 2014.

Greene, 22, is batting .296 with five homers, 18 RBIs and 29 runs in 52 games. He is hitting .268 with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 145 career games with the Tigers, who drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in 2019.

Brieske, 25, was 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 15 starts as a rookie in 2022.

In corresponding moves, the Tigers optioned right-hander Alex Faedo to Triple-A Toledo and designated infielder Jonathan Schoop for assignment.

Faedo, 27, is 1-4 on the season with a 6.98 ERA in six starts with Detroit.

Schoop, 31, struggled offensively this season, batting .213 with seven RBIs in 55 games. In 1,188 career games with the Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Tigers, he is a career .254 hitter.

Schoop was an All-Star with the Orioles in 2017 when he hit .293 with career highs of 32 homers and 105 RBIs.