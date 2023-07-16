The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain.

He sustained the injury running out a ground ball in the seventh inning of Saturday's 6-3 win against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Donaldson, 37, was sidelined by a right hamstring strain from April 5 to June 2. He is batting .142 through 33 games, with 10 of his 15 hits this season being home runs.

Donaldson is a career .262 hitter with 276 homers and 805 RBIs in 1,366 games over 13 seasons with six teams. He is in his second season with the Yankees.

New York recalled infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Peraza, 23, is batting .188 with three RBIs and two stolen bases in 12 games with New York this season.