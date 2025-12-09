Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Los Angeles Angels acquired former top prospect Vaughn Grissom from the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, giving up outfield prospect Isaiah Jackson in exchange.

Grissom, an 11th-round pick out of high school, was acquired by the Red Sox in the December 2023 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves. Sale went on to win his first Cy Young Award in his age-35 season in 2024. Grissom, meanwhile, struggled, hitting .190/.246/.219 in 31 major league games and .259/.385/.373 in 55 minor league games. His 2025 season was spent entirely in Triple-A, where he hit .270/.342/.441, only a slight improvement.

Grissom is still just 24, but he is also out of options heading into 2026. With the Angels, he will compete for playing time with second-base prospect Christian Moore and utility infielder Oswaldo Peraza -- also out of options -- at second and third base, though the team could still add someone else to that mix.

"No promises -- he'll come in here and compete, and we'll see where it goes," Angels general manager Perry Minasian said of Grissom. "He can play short, he can play second, he can play some third, he can go to the outfield, so there's a lot of versatility, which is really, really valuable for us. Adding as much versatility as we can is obviously very important, and we feel like there's upside to that bat."