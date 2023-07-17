The St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent right-handed pitcher Ryan Tepera and designated left-hander Genesis Cabrera for assignment Monday.

The Cardinals said Tepera, 35, will be on the active roster for Monday night's series opener against the visiting Miami Marlins.

The Los Angeles Angels released Tepera in May, two months into the final year of his two-year contract. Tepera later signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers and made seven scoreless appearances at Triple-A Round Rock, but he did not crack the major league team and opted out Friday.

For the Angels, Tepera was 2-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 10 appearances earlier this season.

In nine MLB seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2015-2019), Chicago Cubs (2020-21), Chicago White Sox (2021) and the Angels, Tepera is 19-20 with a 3.59 ERA and 18 saves across 371 games (one start).

Cabrera, 26, was 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in his fifth season with the Cardinals. Across 174 career games (two starts), Cabrera went 13-11 with three saves and a 4.14 ERA.