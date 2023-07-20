The Seattle Mariners placed Jarred Kelenic on the 10-day injured list Thursday after he suffered a fractured left foot by kicking a water cooler in frustration.

Kelenic was seen in a walking boot one day after he kicked the cooler following a strikeout in the ninth inning of the Mariners' 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He told reporters Thursday that he took "full responsibility" for his reaction.

"I let the emotions get the best of me there," said Kelenic, who is hitting .252 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs in 90 games this season. "I just feel terrible, especially for the guys."

Seattle recalled outfielder Cade Marlowe from Triple-A Tacoma. Marlowe, 26, will make his major league debut against the Twins on Thursday, hitting eighth and starting in left field.

The Mariners acquired Kelenic from the Mets as part of a trade in December 2018 that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York. Kelenic, 24, is hitting .201 with 32 home runs and 105 RBIs in 237 career games with Seattle.

Marlowe has batted .255 with one home run, 47 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 63 games with Tacoma this season. He hit safely in 22 of his past 24 games.

Reuters contributed to this report.