The St. Louis Cardinals traded reliever Genesis Cabrera to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

In exchange, the Cardinals received minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez.

Cabrera, 26, was 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 32 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen this season. The left-hander was designated for assignment Monday.

He went 13-11 with three saves and a 4.14 ERA in 174 games (two starts) over five seasons with the Cardinals.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated right-hander Trent Thornton for assignment. Thornton, 29, had made four relief appearances for Toronto in 2023, posting a 1.69 ERA over 5 1/3 innings.

Hernandez, 19, was a 14th-round draft pick by Toronto in 2022. He was batting .213 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 42 games this season with Single-A Dunedin and the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League team. Hernandez is being assigned to the Cardinals' FCL roster.

Reuters contributed to this report.