COSTA MESA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert have agreed to terms on a five-year, $262 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal comes a day before the Bolts open training camp and keeps Herbert, 25, under contract in L.A. through the 2029 season.

Herbert becomes the third quarterback this offseason to agree to a blockbuster extension following new deals between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts (Five years, $255 million) and the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson (Five years, $260 million).

Herbert's deal makes him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history based on average annual value.

"I sleep better at night knowing we have a franchise quarterback," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said at the end of last season. "He's done so much already in his young career, yet we all know there's still a lot there because of his commitment to the game."

Herbert has surpassed several significant statistical NFL milestones since he was selected with the sixth overall pick in 2020 and last season led the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2018.

In three seasons Herbert is 25-24 with a playoff loss. He has passed for 14,089 yards, besting Andrew Luck for the most passing yards through a quarterbacks first three NFL seasons. He has completed 1,316 career passes, which also is the most in league history through a player's first three seasons. His 64 Total QBR is ranked fourth best in the NFL since his rookie season in 2020.

Herbert has thrown 94 career touchdowns, recording three consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns - putting his name alongside Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's as the only quarterbacks to accomplish such feats at the outset of their careers.

Despite two seasons remaining on his rookie deal, the Chargers opened negotiations with Herbert on a long-term extension shortly after the 2022 season when he became eligible.

Earlier this offseason at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, coach Brandon Staley expressed confidence that Herbert would remain with the team for "a long time."

"We're so excited that he is leading our franchise," Staley said. The Chargers' ability to strike a deal with Herbert before opening training camp ensures that the organization not only has their most important player under contract into the foreseeable future but will allow for the team to focus solely on earning a repeat postseason appearance, something they have not accomplished since making four consecutive playoff appearances from 2006 to 2009.

This season Herbert will be under the direction of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who joins the Bolts after four seasons as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, where his unit ranked in the top four in points per game (27.7), yards per game (391) and third-down conversion percentage (44%).

Herbert also will have at his disposal a plethora of playmakers, including receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, first-round pick Quentin Johnston, as well as running back Austin Ekeler, who last season led the NFL with 18 touchdowns.

Herbert was scheduled to earn $4.23 million in the fourth season of his rookie contract.