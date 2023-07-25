The Arizona Diamondbacks activated right-handed pitcher Merrill Kelly from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday night's game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

Kelly had been on the injured list due to a blood clot in his right calf. He last pitched for Arizona on June 24.

It is the second time Kelly has dealt with a blood clot. He had one in his shoulder in 2020 that was much more dangerous.

"Honestly, this one wasn't really scary," Kelly told MLB.com. "I was more bummed than anything. For some reason, I don't know whether it was just the way that everyone else was treating it or maybe the fact that I've been through one already. I don't know. Maybe I was a little bit more numb to it."

Kelly, 34, entered Tuesday 9-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 16 starts this season and having struck out 98 in 95 innings.

Right-hander Jose Ruiz was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Ruiz, 28, was 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 34 games (one start).