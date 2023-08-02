The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right patellar tendinitis.

Bichette left Monday's 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning because of a sore right knee. Manager John Scheidner told reporters Tuesday that an MRI showed "no significant structural damage" in Bichette's knee, but the team opted to send him to the IL ahead of its game Wednesday against the Orioles.

Bichette leads the AL with a .321 batting average.

On Tuesday, Toronto acquired infielder Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals, a move aimed at providing insurance in case Bichette's absence is prolonged. DeJong, 29, had spent his entire seven-year career with St. Louis, hitting .233/.297/.412 this season. with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs. DeJong joined the team Wednesday and was batting seventh and playing shortstop against Baltimore.

In the corresponding roster moves Wednesday, the Blue Jays recalled Thomas Hatch from Triple A and optioned fellow right-hander Nate Pearson to the minors.