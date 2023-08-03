The New York Yankees placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day injured list with post-concussion syndrome and recalled utility man Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Rizzo's injury appears to go back to May 28 when he collided with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres as he attempted to make a tag. After a pickoff throw, Rizzo's shoulder and the side of his head took an impact from Tatis' hip.

Rizzo passed all concussion tests in the aftermath of the play, although he did miss three games. He returned to play in 46 games, last taking the field Tuesday. He had been experiencing what has been described as "brain fog" in recent days.

The Yankees are expected to use Jake Bauers and DJ LeMahieu at first base for the time being.

Rizzo, 33, is batting .244 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs in 99 games this season. His .706 OPS is his lowest since his rookie season with the Padres in 2011 (.523).

In 1,635 career games over 13 major league seasons with the Padres, Chicago Cubs (2012-21) and Yankees, he is a .263 hitter with an .838 OPS. He has 295 home runs with 930 RBIs.

Cabrera, 24, is batting .205 with four home runs and 22 RBIs for the Yankees in 80 games this season. In 124 games over the 2022 and '23 seasons with the Yankees, he is batting .223 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs.