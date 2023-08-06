Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez exchange punches with Anderson falling to the ground, sparking a huge brawl between the White Sox and Guardians. (1:37)

Star infielders Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson were ejected in the sixth inning of Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox after they engaged in a fight at second base.

Ramirez slid into second base, completing an RBI double that trimmed the White Sox lead to 5-1 at Cleveland's Progressive Field. As Ramirez touched the bag, hands first, he slid through the legs of Anderson in front of second-base umpire Malachi Moore.

Anderson looked down at Ramirez, who held out a hand as if to see if his opponent might help him up. Anderson did not, and when both gained their balance on their feet, they squared up to fight.

Punches were exchanged as teammates and coaches arrived on the scene, and Ramirez knocked Anderson to the ground with a right hand.

"He said he wanted to fight and I had to defend myself," Ramirez said after the game, a 7-4 loss for Cleveland.

Both managers, Cleveland's Terry Francona and Chicago's Pedro Grifol, were also ejected, as was Guardians third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh and relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

Anderson, who was led to the dugout by his teammates and forced down the steps, eventually returned to the scrum, before being surrounded by teammates again. He did not speak with reporters after the game.

"We love Timmy. We're always going to support him and have his back," White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus said. "He plays with passion and gives 100 percent on the field. Stuff like this happens."