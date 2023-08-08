Michael Kay lays into Orioles ownership after announcer Kevin Brown was removed from MASN broadcasts for noting the team's recent struggles in Tampa Bay. (2:06)

Orioles play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown reportedly was removed from MASN broadcasts after he made a reference to Baltimore's lack of success against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in previous years.

Before a game against the Rays on July 23, Brown noted that the Orioles had won as many games at Tropicana Field in 2023 as they had in the past three years combined. A graphic showing the Orioles' struggles there accompanied Brown's commentary.

Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

Orioles ownership took issue with the comment, according to reports by Awful Announcing and The Athletic, and Brown has not appeared on a MASN television broadcast since. MASN is jointly owned by the Orioles and Washington Nationals.

The Orioles dispute that Brown was suspended, adding to Awful Announcing through a senior official that "we don't comment on personal matters" and "we look forward to hearing Kevin's voice soon."

The Orioles' reported removal of Brown drew criticism from a number of broadcasters across MLB on Monday.

Brown has worked for the Orioles as a TV and a radio commentator since 2019. He also serves as a play-by-play commentator on several college sports across ESPN platforms.

The Orioles, owned by Peter Angelos, had been among the worst teams in baseball from 2018 to 2021. But they've turned it around this season and are in first place in the American League East.