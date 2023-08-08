The Seattle Mariners placed right-handed starter Bryan Woo on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation on Tuesday and designated right-handed reliever Matt Festa for assignment.

The move involving Woo is retroactive to Saturday.

The team also claimed right-hander Ryan Jensen off waivers from the Chicago Cubs and recalled right-hander Ryder Ryan from Triple-A Tacoma.

Woo, 23, has made 11 big league starts, going 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA through 55 innings with 17 walks and 60 strikeouts.

In Woo's nine starts at Double-A Arkansas before his June 3 call-up, he was 3-2 with an ERA of 2.05. Woo walked 12 and struck out 59 over 44 innings pitched.

Ryan, 28, has yet to appear in a big league game. He made 33 appearances with Tacoma this season, going 3-2 with two saves, a 3.76 ERA, 40 strikeouts in 40⅔ innings and 15 walks.

Jensen, 25, appeared in 30 games (six starts) between Double-A and Triple-A for the Cubs, going 2-7 with a 5.77 ERA, compiling 46 walks and 66 strikeouts. He was a first-round pick by the Cubs (No. 27 overall) in 2019.

Festa, 30, spent time between Seattle and Triple-A Tacoma in 2023, throwing nine innings for the Mariners and allowing four runs while walking 12 and striking out 13.