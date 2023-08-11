Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, who hasn't played since July 15 due to a right adductor groin strain, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The former All-Star is batting .259 with nine homers, 47 RBIs and 14 steals in 69 games this season.

The Orioles also recalled left-hander Nick Vespi from Norfolk and optioned right-hander Joey Krehbiel and outfielder Ryan McKenna to the Triple-A club.

Vespi posted a 3.00 ERA with seven strikeouts in five relief appearances earlier this year for the Orioles.

Krehbiel tossed 1 2/3 perfect innings in two appearances out of the bullpen, while McKenna is batting .248 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 73 games this season.