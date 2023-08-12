Nicky Lopez caps off a 4-hit day with a 3-run home run off Danny Mendick to put the Braves up 21-3 over the Mets. (0:27)

NEW YORK -- Matt Olson homered twice, Ozzie Albies had a home run and six RBI, and the Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 21-3 on Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Atlanta connected six times in its fourth win in five games, running its major league-leading total to 224 homers. Olson had his seventh multi-homer game of the season and No. 20 for his career. Sean Murphy, Austin Riley and Nicky Lopez also homered for the NL East leaders.

This was the Braves' ninth game this season with at least five home runs. Only the 2019 Twins (11 times) and 2019 Yankees (10 times) have done it more, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"It's pretty easy to go do your job when the team puts up 21 for you," said rookie Allan Winans, who recorded his first big league win with seven scoreless innings.

Lopez, making his first start since he was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on July 30, finished with four hits and five RBI. He also pitched a scoreless ninth inning after his three-run homer off fellow position player Danny Mendick capped an eight-run top half of the frame.

"I asked him if he's ever pitched and he's like 'Yeah, I've got a knuckleball," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "That was awesome, too, that he could go out there and do that, so we didn't have to warm up anybody behind him or anything like that. Very impressive first outing for him."

The homer was the first for Lopez since Sept. 9, 2021, while the mound appearance was his second as a big leaguer and first since Aug. 13, 2022.

"They hit back-to-back home runs off me," said Lopez, who surrendered solo shots by Joey Gallo and Cody Bellinger. "Glad this one went a little bit smoother."

Lopez is the third position player this season to homer and toss a scoreless inning of relief on the mound.

"I was wearing red wrist tape the whole (top of the ninth) inning and then I took the wrist tape off because I was going to pitch," Lopez said. "So I might not wear wrist tape anymore."

Winans (1-0), who was drafted by the Mets in 2018 before the Braves selected him in the minor league portion of the 2021 Rule 5 draft, struck out nine.

"I think any time you get called to the big leagues, it's pretty special and it's pretty cool," said Winans, who said he is friends with current homegrown Mets such as Francisco Álvarez, Tylor Megill, Mark Vientos and Josh Walker. "But getting drafted by those guys, it definitely made me dream about Citi Field. So getting to come here and do it against those guys made it a little bit more special."

The Mets avoided being shut out for the second straight game and 13th time this season when Daniel Vogelbach hit a three-run homer in the eighth.

"It's hard, but they're trying," Mets manager Buck Showalter said. "Fortunately we've got a game to take away that feeling here before too long. That's the way I look at it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.