The Cincinnati Reds are calling up top prospect Noelvi Marte, adding another rookie to a potentially great class as they look to win their first division title in more than a decade, sources told ESPN.

Marte, 21, was acquired by the Reds in the blockbuster last year that sent right-hander Luis Castillo to Seattle, and he has been a model of consistency across two levels this season, hitting .279/.358/.454 with 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases.

Finding a spot in the lineup for Marte, however, is tougher than usual for players who have produced like him in the minor leagues. The Reds' young core includes infielders Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand -- all rookies who, like Marte, play shortstop or third base. Other Cincinnati rookies include starters Andrew Abbott and Brandon Williamson, plus outfielder Will Benson.

Marte joins a slew of rookies, including Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel and St. Louis shortstop Masyn Winn, to be called up in recent days. Teams, knowing there are not enough days in the season anymore to exhaust a player's rookie status, are trying to get young players major league experience while keeping them eligible to potentially earn the team draft-pick incentives through Rookie of the Year voting next season.

Since moving to Triple-A, Marte has played almost exclusively at third base, where his 6-foot, 220-pound frame fits better than at shortstop. Still, Marte's long home runs and power from the right side have been his hallmarks since he signed for nearly $2 million as an amateur and leapt into prospects lists, including ranking 37th in Kiley McDaniel's midseason prospect update.

The 64-59 Reds, who currently hold the final NL wild-card spot, are also just two games behind the defending NL Central champion, Milwaukee.