WORCESTER, Mass. -- Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill "Spaceman" Lee collapsed on the field during pregame ceremonies at a Triple-A game between the Worcester Red Sox and the Norfolk Tides on Thursday night.

The Triple-A Red Sox said doctors recommended Lee be taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center for evaluation. It said later he is in stable condition after having what it called "a brief health scare."

Lee, 76, had been scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs at the game.

Lee also collapsed on a Georgia field about a year ago while he was pitching for the Savannah Bananas, a novelty barnstorming team. Paramedics at that game resuscitated him with a defibrillator.

Lee went 119-90 in 14 seasons with Boston and Montreal from 1969 to 1982, making the 1973 AL All-Star team. He helped pitch the Red Sox into the 1975 World Series and started Game 7 against Cincinnati, leaving with a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning of the game Boston lost 4-3.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.