          Sep 8, 2023, 02:55 AM

          Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts left LoanDepot Park in Miami on crutches after fouling a ball off his foot Thursday night against the Marlins, according to multiple reports.

          X-rays reportedly were negative.

          Betts fouled a ball off his foot in the first inning and remained in the game before departing in the eighth. The Dodgers won 10-0, with rookie Ryan Pepiot pitching a perfect game for 6 2/3 innings.

          The Dodgers continue their road trip Friday with the start of a three-game series against the Nationals in Washington.

          Betts has been one of the NL's best players in 2023, hitting .314 with 38 home runs and 99 RBIs.