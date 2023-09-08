The Chicago Cubs activated pitcher Brad Boxberger off the 60-day injured list Friday and optioned right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson to Triple-A Iowa.

Boxberger, 35, was placed on the 15-day injured list May 15 (retroactive to May 14) with a right forearm strain, and later transferred to the 60-day injured list July 4.

The veteran reliever made eight rehab outings in August in the minors before Friday's reinstatement from the injured list.

Boxberger signed a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2024. He has posted an 0-1 record with a 5.52 ERA in 17 appearances this season, including two saves in those outings.