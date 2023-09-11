The Chicago Cubs are calling up their top prospect, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, sources told ESPN.

Crow-Armstrong, 21, is ranked 15th in ESPN prospect guru Kiley McDaniel's latest top 50 prospects. He compiled an .876 OPS split between Double-A and Triple-A this year, including 20 home runs and 37 stolen bases. He's considered one of the best defensive center fielders in the minor leagues and will likely get a chance this week to roam spacious Coors Field, where the Cubs play a three-game series against the Rockies.

Crow-Armstrong was drafted by the Mets in the first round in 2020, then traded to the Cubs the next season in a deal for shortstop Javier Baez. Over three minor league seasons, he's hit .301 with an .892 OPS.

Crow-Armstrong is the likely long-term center fielder for the Cubs and will be given a chance to help them in the pennant race this year. Chicago currently holds the No. 2 seed in the NL wild-card race.