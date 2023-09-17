Plate umpire Jordan Baker leaves the game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox in the eighth inning after being hit by a foul ball. (0:24)

TORONTO -- Plate umpire Jordan Baker left Saturday's Boston Red Sox-Toronto Blue Jays game after eight innings because of the impact of being struck by multiple foul tips and entered Major League Baseball's concussion protocol.

The 41-year-old Baker, a member of MLB's staff since 2014, will miss Sunday's series finale at a minimum, according to the commissioner's office.

Baker needed attention from Toronto's athletic trainer after he was hit on the left shoulder during Justin Turner's at-bat in the fourth. Baker left the field between the top and bottom of the inning to receive further treatment.

"You hate seeing an umpire get hurt like that," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "Jordan took a beating today."

The game was delayed after eight innings while second-base umpire Brennan Miller changed into his gear to work the plate. The game continued with three umpires.