Luis Arraez leads off a single to center field for his 200th hit of the season for the Marlins. (0:26)

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, who leads the majors with a .354 batting average, was scratched from the lineup prior to his club's 4-3 win Tuesday night over the visiting New York Mets.

Arraez suffered a sprained left ankle during fielding practice on Tuesday. He bobbled a ball and then stepped on it, causing the injury. He was replaced at second by rookie Xavier Edwards, who will hit ninth in the order, and finished 1-for-3 in the victory.

"I hope I feel better (Wednesday), but the good thing is we won and I'm happy about that," Arraez said. "It feels sore. It's not 100%. I'm human."

Arraez, 26, won the American League batting title last year with the Minnesota Twins, finishing the year at .316. He was traded to Miami this offseason for pitcher Pablo Lopez and two minor leaguers.

Arraez also has 10 home runs, 30 doubles and a career-high 69 RBIs in 144 games for Miami.

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press was used in this report.