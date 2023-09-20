PHOENIX -- San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb left Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning after apparently aggravating a left hip injury that has been bothering him since mid-June.

Cobb, 35, hadn't pitched since Sept. 11 while the team tried to give him time to recover. Cobb was throwing to Alek Thomas in the third when he grimaced in pain after releasing a pitch.

After a short discussion on the mound, Cobb left with medical staff.

Cobb gave up five earned runs over the first two innings. He entered 7-6 with a 3.62 ERA. Left-hander Alex Wood replaced Cobb on the mound.