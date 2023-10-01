Francisco Alvarez rips two home runs, including a grand slam that puts the Mets way out in front of the Phillies. (0:50)

Buck Showalter told reporters on Sunday that he will not return as the New York Mets' manager next season.

The 67-year-old Showalter made the announcement before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Showalter's Mets were one of Major League Baseball's biggest disappointments this season, entering Sunday's games with a 74-86 record despite boasting the game's highest payroll, 29½ games behind the National League East champion Atlanta Braves.

He was named the National League Manager of the Year last season, leading the Mets to a 101-61 record and the top wild-card spot. The Mets, however, lost to the San Diego Padres in three games in the wild-card round.

New York is expected to hire David Stearns as president of baseball operations above general manager Billy Eppler, and Showalter's departure clears the way for Stearns to make his manager pick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.