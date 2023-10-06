Joey Votto turned 40 years old last month but wants to return for an 18th major league season in 2024.

"I want to play again ... at least one more year," he said during an appearance Friday on "The Dan Patrick Show."

Votto added that he wants to remain with the Cincinnati Reds but will consider playing elsewhere if necessary.

The six-time All-Star first baseman and 2010 National League MVP was a second-round pick by the Reds in 2002.

He has batted .294 with 2,135 hits, 356 homers and 1,144 RBIs in 2,056 games since his 2007 debut with Cincinnati.

The Toronto native posted a career-worst .202 batting average in 2023 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 65 games.