One team down, three to go. The day after the Texas Rangers moved on to the American League Championship Series by sweeping the Baltimore Orioles, the 2023 MLB playoffs continue with the three remaining division series matchups.
Two teams face potential elimination today. In the AL, a home loss by the Minnesota Twins to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of their series (7:07 p.m. ET, FS1) would mean the end of their season. After dropping two at home, the Los Angeles Dodgers are visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of their National League Division Series (9:07 p.m. ET, TBS) with their NLCS hopes on the line. Before those games begin, however, the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies for a Game 3 of their series (5:07 p.m. ET, TBS), which is knotted at one win apiece.
We'll have all the action for you -- from lineups, live updates and analysis throughout the day, to takeaways after the final pitch of each game.
Matchups
All times Eastern
NLDS Game 3: Atlanta Braves (Bryce Elder: 12-4, 3.81) at Philadelphia Phillies (Aaron Nola: 12-9, 4.46), 5:07 p.m., TBS
Series tied 1-1
Lineups
Braves
Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) RF
Ozzie Albies (S) 2B
Austin Riley (R) 3B
Matt Olson (L) 1B
Marcell Ozuna (R) DH
Travis d'Arnaud (R) C
Eddie Rosario (L) LF
Orlando Arcia (R) SS
Michael Harris II (L) CF
Phillies
Kyle Schwarber (L) DH
Trea Turner (R) SS
Bryce Harper (L) 1B
Alec Bohm (R) 3B
Bryson Stott (L) 2B
J.T. Realmuto (R) C
Nick Castellanos (R) RF
Brandon Marsh (L) LF
Johan Rojas (R) CF
ALDS Game 4: Houston Astros (Jose Urquidy: 3-3, 5.29) at Minnesota Twins (Joe Ryan: 11-10, 4.51), 7:07 p.m., FS1
Astros lead series 2-1
Lineups
Astros
TBA
Twins
TBA
NLDS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers (Lance Lynn: 13-11, 5.73) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt: 3-9, 5.72), 9:07 p.m., TBS
Diamondbacks lead series 2-0
Lineups
Dodgers
TBA
Diamondbacks
TBA