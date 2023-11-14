Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the injury history of Giancarlo Stanton with the Yankees. (1:13)

Giancarlo Stanton's agent clapped back at New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman while offering a word of warning to any free agents who are considering joining the Bronx Bombers.

Cashman told New York Daily News last week that the injury-plagued Stanton is "going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game."

One day after the Daily News published Cashman's comments, agent Joel Wolfe responded Tuesday in a statement to The Athletic.

"I read the context of the entire interview," Wolfe said. "I think it's a good reminder for all free agents considering signing in New York both foreign and domestic that to play for that team you've got to be made of Teflon, both mentally and physically because you can never let your guard down even in the offseason."

Stanton, who turned 34 last week, is coming off the worst season of his career and has been widely speculated as a possible offseason trade candidate for the Yankees, who owe the former National League MVP about $98 million over the last four years.

Wolfe, who did not specifically mention Stanton or Cashman in his statement, also represents Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is among the best available free agent pitchers this offseason.

Cashman has come under increased scrutiny from both media and fans since his fiery defense of the Yankees organization at the GM meetings in Arizona last week.

In an hourlong media session last Tuesday highlighted by his explanation of multiple failed trades and his assertion that the Yankees' front office is " pretty f---ing good," Cashman also specifically mentioned several Yankees players who were sidelined by injuries in 2023, including Stanton, who missed 61 games because of a hamstring injury.

"We try to limit the time he's down," Cashman said, according to the Daily News. "But I'm not gonna tell you he's gonna play every game next year because he's not. He's going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game."

Stanton has missed significant time due to injury over his past five seasons with the Yankees, playing in just 391 out of a possible 708 regular-season games over that stretch.

The five-time All-Star batted a career-low .191 with 24 home runs in his sixth year with the Yankees, who went 82-80 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Cashman also offered some praise for Stanton during his lengthy exchange with reporters last week, saying the Yankees "know he's certainly better than what we saw last year."

"I know that when he's right and healthy -- other than this past year -- the guy's a great hitter and has been for a long time," Cashman told reporters.